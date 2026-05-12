Cargo embarks onto the Bob Hope-class MV Roy P. Benavidez (T-AKR 306), a large, medium speed roll-on, roll-off ship, during exercise TRANSMARINER 26 at Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico, May 12, 2026. The cargo was transported as part of U.S. Transportation Command’s exercise Turbo Distribution traveling to the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi. (DOW Photo by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 17:05
|Photo ID:
|9685124
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-MV819-1583
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|PORT OF PONCE, PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Turbo Distribution 26-4 [Image 57 of 57], by TSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.