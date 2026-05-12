Turbo Distribution 26-4

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Cargo embarks onto the Bob Hope-class MV Roy P. Benavidez (T-AKR 306), a large, medium speed roll-on, roll-off ship, during exercise TRANSMARINER 26 at Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico, May 12, 2026. The cargo was transported as part of U.S. Transportation Command’s exercise Turbo Distribution traveling to the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi. (DOW Photo by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)