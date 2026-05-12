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    Turbo Distribution 26-4 [Image 54 of 57]

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    Turbo Distribution 26-4

    PORT OF PONCE, PUERTO RICO

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brooke Spenner 

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    Cargo embarks onto the Bob Hope-class MV Roy P. Benavidez (T-AKR 306), a large, medium speed roll-on, roll-off ship, during exercise TRANSMARINER 26 at Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico, May 12, 2026. The cargo was transported as part of U.S. Transportation Command’s exercise Turbo Distribution traveling to the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi. (DOW Photo by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 17:05
    Photo ID: 9685127
    VIRIN: 260512-F-MV819-1578
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: PORT OF PONCE, PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turbo Distribution 26-4 [Image 57 of 57], by TSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Transportation Command
    USTRANSCOM
    TRANSMARINER
    turbodistribution
    Turbo Distribution
    ARTRANS

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