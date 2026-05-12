Turbo Distribution 26-4

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Manu Davis, Deployment Support Command, commanding general, observes cargo loading onto the MV Roy P. Benavidez (T-AKR 306), a large, medium speed roll-on, roll-off ship, at Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico, May 12, 2026. The cargo was transported as part of U.S. Transportation Command’s exercise Turbo Distribution traveling to the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi. (DOW Photo by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)