Leadership from Space Base Delta 2 pose for a group photo with award winners at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 1, 2026. The award ceremony provided an opportunity to recognize members of SBD 2 for their outstanding achievements and dedication. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 12:33
|Photo ID:
|9683998
|VIRIN:
|260501-X-KO270-1283
|Resolution:
|5025x3343
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Base Delta 2 Quarter 1 Awards [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Amanda Flower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.