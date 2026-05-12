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    Space Base Delta 2 Quarter 1 Awards [Image 2 of 4]

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    Space Base Delta 2 Quarter 1 Awards

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Leadership from Space Base Delta 2 pose for a group photo with the spirit award winners from the 460th Force Support Squadron at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 1, 2026. The award ceremony concluded by recognizing the squadron that demonstrated the highest level of enthusiasm. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 12:33
    Photo ID: 9683987
    VIRIN: 260501-X-KO270-1224
    Resolution: 3916x2605
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Space Base Delta 2 Quarter 1 Awards [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Amanda Flower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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