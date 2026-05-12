Space Base Delta 2 Quarter 1 Awards

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Leadership from Space Base Delta 2 pose for a group photo with the spirit award winners from the 460th Force Support Squadron at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 1, 2026. The award ceremony concluded by recognizing the squadron that demonstrated the highest level of enthusiasm. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)