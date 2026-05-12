Leadership from Space Base Delta 2 pose for a group photo with the spirit award winners from the 460th Force Support Squadron at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 1, 2026. The award ceremony concluded by recognizing the squadron that demonstrated the highest level of enthusiasm. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 12:33
|Photo ID:
|9683987
|VIRIN:
|260501-X-KO270-1224
|Resolution:
|3916x2605
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Base Delta 2 Quarter 1 Awards [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Amanda Flower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.