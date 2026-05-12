U.S. Space Force Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander, speaks to members of SBD 2 during the quarterly award ceremony at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 1, 2026. The event highlighted the hard work and exceptional accomplishments of members of SBD 2 during the first quarter. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 12:33
|Photo ID:
|9683992
|VIRIN:
|260501-X-KO270-1279
|Resolution:
|4919x3273
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Base Delta 2 Quarter 1 Awards [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Amanda Flower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.