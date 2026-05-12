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    Space Base Delta 2 Quarter 1 Awards [Image 3 of 4]

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    Space Base Delta 2 Quarter 1 Awards

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower 

    Space Base Delta 2

    U.S. Space Force Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander, speaks to members of SBD 2 during the quarterly award ceremony at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 1, 2026. The event highlighted the hard work and exceptional accomplishments of members of SBD 2 during the first quarter. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 12:33
    Photo ID: 9683992
    VIRIN: 260501-X-KO270-1279
    Resolution: 4919x3273
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Space Base Delta 2 Quarter 1 Awards [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Amanda Flower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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