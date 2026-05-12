Space Base Delta 2 Quarter 1 Awards

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U.S. Space Force Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander, speaks to members of SBD 2 during the quarterly award ceremony at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 1, 2026. The event highlighted the hard work and exceptional accomplishments of members of SBD 2 during the first quarter. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)