Space Base Delta 2 Quarter 1 Awards

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U.S. Space Force Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander, Chief Master Sgt. Marlene Locks, SBD 2 senior enlisted leader, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Johnson, SBD 2 senior enlisted airman, listen to units cheer during the quarterly award ceremony at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 1, 2026. The ceremony featured a spirit competition to promote morale and unit pride across SBD 2. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)