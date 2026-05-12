U.S. Space Force Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander, Chief Master Sgt. Marlene Locks, SBD 2 senior enlisted leader, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Johnson, SBD 2 senior enlisted airman, listen to units cheer during the quarterly award ceremony at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 1, 2026. The ceremony featured a spirit competition to promote morale and unit pride across SBD 2. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 12:33
|Photo ID:
|9683977
|VIRIN:
|260501-X-KO270-1218
|Resolution:
|4214x2804
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Base Delta 2 Quarter 1 Awards [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Amanda Flower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.