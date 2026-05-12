U.S., JGSDF commanders formalize agreements during ceremony

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Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Masayoshi Arai, right, the chief of staff of the JGSDF, shakes hands with the wife of Australian Army Gen. Giles Cornelia, the deputy commander of strategy and plans for U.S. Army Pacific, following a “signing of the minutes” ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 11, 2026. The signing formalized key discussions and agreements focused on enhancing joint operations, expanding cooperation between land and maritime forces, and reinforcing the enduring alliance between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)