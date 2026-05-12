U.S., JGSDF commanders formalize agreements during ceremony

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Senior leaders from U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific; U.S. Army Pacific, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force speak with each other following a “signing of the minutes” ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 11, 2026. The signing formalized key discussions and agreements focused on enhancing joint operations, expanding cooperation between land and maritime forces, and reinforcing the enduring alliance between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)