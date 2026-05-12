U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, left, the commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, speaks during “signing of the minutes” ceremony with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Masayoshi Arai, center, the chief of staff of the JGSDF, and U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, the commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 11, 2026. The signing formalized key discussions and agreements focused on enhancing joint operations, expanding cooperation between land and maritime forces, and reinforcing the enduring alliance between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 22:32
|Photo ID:
|9682699
|VIRIN:
|260511-M-NI027-1024
|Resolution:
|5942x3714
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., JGSDF commanders formalize agreements during ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Moses Lopez Franco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.