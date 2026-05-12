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    U.S., JGSDF commanders formalize agreements during ceremony [Image 7 of 10]

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    U.S., JGSDF commanders formalize agreements during ceremony

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Moses Lopez Franco 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, left, the commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, shakes hands with U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, right, the commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Masayoshi Arai, the chief of staff of the JGSDF, during a “signing of the minutes” ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 11, 2026. The signing formalized key discussions and agreements focused on enhancing joint operations, expanding cooperation between land and maritime forces, and reinforcing the enduring alliance between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 22:32
    Photo ID: 9682700
    VIRIN: 260511-M-NI027-1027
    Resolution: 5758x3599
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S., JGSDF commanders formalize agreements during ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Moses Lopez Franco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S., JGSDF commanders formalize agreements during ceremony
    U.S., JGSDF commanders formalize agreements during ceremony
    U.S., JGSDF commanders formalize agreements during ceremony
    U.S., JGSDF commanders formalize agreements during ceremony
    U.S., JGSDF commanders formalize agreements during ceremony
    U.S., JGSDF commanders formalize agreements during ceremony
    U.S., JGSDF commanders formalize agreements during ceremony
    U.S., JGSDF commanders formalize agreements during ceremony
    U.S., JGSDF commanders formalize agreements during ceremony
    U.S., JGSDF commanders formalize agreements during ceremony

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    USARPAC
    JGSDF
    Key Leaders
    MARFORPAC
    Indo-Pacific
    USMC

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