U.S., JGSDF commanders formalize agreements during ceremony

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, left, the commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, shakes hands with U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, right, the commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Masayoshi Arai, the chief of staff of the JGSDF, during a “signing of the minutes” ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 11, 2026. The signing formalized key discussions and agreements focused on enhancing joint operations, expanding cooperation between land and maritime forces, and reinforcing the enduring alliance between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)