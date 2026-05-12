Dr. Tim Murray delivers key note address on return on investment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Tim Murray, director of data and decision sciences program U.S. Army research institute of environmental medicine (USARIEM) delivers a keynote address at the 2026 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium (H2F) at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Hampton, VA on May 13, 2026. (Courtesy photo by Christopher Jones)