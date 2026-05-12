Dr. Tim Murray delivers key note address on return on investment

Dr. Tim Murray, director of data and decision sciences program U.S. Army research institute of environmental medicine (USARIEM) delivers a keynote address at the 2026 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium (H2F) at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Hampton, VA on May 13, 2026. (Courtesy photo by Christopher Jones)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 17:34
|Photo ID:
|9682278
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-FI370-2014
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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Experts in human performance embark on H2F Symposium
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