SMMC Ruiz delivers a keynote address at the 2026 H2F Symposium

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, delivers a keynote address at the 2026 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium (H2F) at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Hampton, VA on May 13, 2026. (Courtesy photo by Christopher Jones)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 17:34
|Photo ID:
|9682259
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-FI370-7790
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Experts in human performance embark on H2F Symposium
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