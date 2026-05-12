SMA Weimer delivers a keynote address at the 2026 H2F Symposium

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Sergeant Major of the Army (SMA) Michael Weimer, the 17th Sergeant Major of the Army, delivers a keynote address at the 2026 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium (H2F) at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Hampton, VA on May 13, 2026. (Courtesy photo by Christopher Jones)