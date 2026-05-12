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    Mr. Peter Belk delivers keynote address on warrior performance optimization [Image 1 of 4]

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    Mr. Peter Belk delivers keynote address on warrior performance optimization

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Mr. Peter Belk, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Readiness, delivers a keynote address at the 2026 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium (H2F) at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Hampton, VA on May 13, 2026. (Courtesy photo by Christopher Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 17:34
    Photo ID: 9682276
    VIRIN: 260513-A-FI370-1365
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mr. Peter Belk delivers keynote address on warrior performance optimization [Image 4 of 4], by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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