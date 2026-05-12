Hawaiʻi National Guard Modernizes its National Guard Response Force

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Soldiers with the Hawai'i National Guard conduct civil disturbance training at the 29th Readiness Center, Kalaeloa, Hawaiʻi, on March 20, 2026. The training, where soldiers acted as both protesters and responders, is part of an effort to meet updated federal guidelines for the National Guard Response Force, which focuses on de-escalation, site security and the protection of critical infrastructure. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Rachel Blaire)