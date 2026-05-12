Soldiers with the Hawai'i National Guard conduct civil disturbance training at the 29th Readiness Center, Kalaeloa, Hawaiʻi, on March 20, 2026. The training, where soldiers acted as both protesters and responders, is part of an effort to meet updated federal guidelines for the National Guard Response Force, which focuses on de-escalation, site security and the protection of critical infrastructure. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Rachel Blaire)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 14:57
|Photo ID:
|9681828
|VIRIN:
|260320-O-JS460-2180
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaiʻi National Guard Modernizes its National Guard Response Force [Image 10 of 10], by Rachel Blaire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hawaiʻi National Guard Modernizes its National Guard Response Force
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