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    Hawaiʻi National Guard Modernizes its National Guard Response Force [Image 2 of 10]

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    Hawaiʻi National Guard Modernizes its National Guard Response Force

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Rachel Blaire 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with the Hawai'i National Guard conduct civil disturbance training at the 29th Readiness Center, Kalaeloa, Hawaiʻi, on March 20, 2026. The training, where soldiers acted as both protesters and responders, is part of an effort to meet updated federal guidelines for the National Guard Response Force, which focuses on de-escalation, site security and the protection of critical infrastructure. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Rachel Blaire)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 14:57
    Photo ID: 9681828
    VIRIN: 260320-O-JS460-2180
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hawaiʻi National Guard Modernizes its National Guard Response Force [Image 10 of 10], by Rachel Blaire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hawaiʻi National Guard Modernizes its National Guard Response Force
    Hawaiʻi National Guard Modernizes its National Guard Response Force
    Hawaiʻi National Guard Modernizes its National Guard Response Force
    Hawaiʻi National Guard Modernizes its National Guard Response Force
    Hawaiʻi National Guard Modernizes its National Guard Response Force
    Hawaiʻi National Guard Modernizes its National Guard Response Force
    Hawaiʻi National Guard Modernizes its National Guard Response Force
    Hawaiʻi National Guard Modernizes its National Guard Response Force
    Hawaiʻi National Guard Modernizes its National Guard Response Force
    Hawaiʻi National Guard Modernizes its National Guard Response Force

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