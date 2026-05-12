Cadet Wing participates in Recognition and Promotion Ceremony

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Squadrons proudly wave their flags after the completion of the Run to the Rock during the Recognition and Promotion weekend at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. on May 2, 2026. The weekend-long event recognized all classes’ accomplishments and promotion to their next level of leadership responsibilities. (U.S Air Force Photo by Jonathan Suni)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 14:44
|Photo ID:
|9681815
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-KE700-2039
|Resolution:
|3670x2447
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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