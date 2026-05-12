Cadet Wing participates in Recognition and Promotion Ceremony

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U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- A first year cadet receives their new cadet rank during the U.S. Air Force Academy Recognition and Promotion Ceremony at Sijan Hall, May 2, 2026. The weekend-long event recognized all classes’ accomplishments and promotion to their next level of leadership responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Suni)