Cadet Wing participates in Recognition and Promotion Ceremony

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- A first year cadet receives their new cadet rank during the U.S. Air Force Academy Recognition and Promotion Ceremony at Sijan Hall, May 2, 2026. The weekend-long event recognized all classes’ accomplishments and promotion to their next level of leadership responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Suni)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 14:44
|Photo ID:
|9681806
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-KE700-1013
|Resolution:
|3377x2252
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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