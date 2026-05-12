Cadet Wing participates in Recognition and Promotion Ceremony

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U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Class of 2026 cadets participate alongside the class of 2029 in the Run to the Rock during the Recognition and Promotion weekend at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. on May 2, 2026. The weekend-long event recognized all classes’ accomplishments and promotion to their next level of leadership responsibilities. (U.S Air Force Photo by Jonathan Suni)