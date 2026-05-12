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    Cadet Wing participates in Recognition and Promotion Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

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    Cadet Wing participates in Recognition and Promotion Ceremony

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Jonathan Suni 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Class of 2026 cadets participate alongside the class of 2029 in the Run to the Rock during the Recognition and Promotion weekend at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. on May 2, 2026. The weekend-long event recognized all classes’ accomplishments and promotion to their next level of leadership responsibilities. (U.S Air Force Photo by Jonathan Suni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 14:44
    Photo ID: 9681812
    VIRIN: 260502-F-KE700-2036
    Resolution: 4485x2991
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Cadet Wing participates in Recognition and Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Jonathan Suni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Cadet Wing participates in Recognition and Promotion Ceremony
    Cadet Wing participates in Recognition and Promotion Ceremony
    Cadet Wing participates in Recognition and Promotion Ceremony
    Cadet Wing participates in Recognition and Promotion Ceremony
    Cadet Wing participates in Recognition and Promotion Ceremony
    Cadet Wing participates in Recognition and Promotion Ceremony

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    USAFA
    Colorado Springs
    Air Force
    Air Force Academy
    America 250
    Freedom 250

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