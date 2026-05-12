Cadet Wing participates in Recognition and Promotion Ceremony

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadet 4th Class Jacqueline Charlifue walks past fellow first year cadets to accept her new cadet rank during the U.S. Air Force Academy Recognition and Promotion Ceremony at Sijan Hall, May 2, 2026. The weekend-long event recognized all classes’ accomplishments and promotion to their next level of leadership responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Suni)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 14:44
|Photo ID:
|9681802
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-KE700-1012
|Resolution:
|5318x3547
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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