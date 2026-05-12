260511-N-GK233-1007 Community members attend a tour aboard the Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) in Cleveland, Ohio, May 11, 2026. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be commissioned by the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 23:33
|Photo ID:
|9680058
|VIRIN:
|260511-N-GK233-1007
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|CLEVLAND, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Conducts Ship Tours [Image 7 of 7], by SN Morgan Altom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.