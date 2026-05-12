USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Conducts Ship Tours

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260511-N-GK233-1007 Community members attend a tour aboard the Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) in Cleveland, Ohio, May 11, 2026. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be commissioned by the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)