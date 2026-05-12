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    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Conducts Ship Tours [Image 1 of 7]

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    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Conducts Ship Tours

    CLEVLAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Seaman Morgan Altom 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    260511-N-GK233-1007 Community members attend a tour aboard the Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) in Cleveland, Ohio, May 11, 2026. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be commissioned by the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 23:33
    Photo ID: 9680058
    VIRIN: 260511-N-GK233-1007
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: CLEVLAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Conducts Ship Tours [Image 7 of 7], by SN Morgan Altom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commissioning Ceremony
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