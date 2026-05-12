USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Conducts Ship Tours

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260511-N-GK233-1044 Gunner’s Mate Seman Cody Richards, assigned to the Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31), leads a group tour aboard the ship in Cleveland, Ohio, May 11, 2026. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be commissioned by the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)