260511-N-GK233-1044 Gunner’s Mate Seman Cody Richards, assigned to the Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31), leads a group tour aboard the ship in Cleveland, Ohio, May 11, 2026. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be commissioned by the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 23:34
|Photo ID:
|9680056
|VIRIN:
|260511-N-GK233-1044
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Conducts Ship Tours [Image 9 of 9], by SN Morgan Altom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.