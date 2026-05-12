260512-N-GK233-2092 The crew of the Navy's last Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31), play a game of baseball at Cleveland’s Historic League Park in Cleveland, Ohio, May 12, 2026. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio's second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 23:35
|Photo ID:
|9680055
|VIRIN:
|260512-N-GK233-2092
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.15 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Sailors Play a Game of Baseball [Image 9 of 9], by SN Morgan Altom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.