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    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Sailors Play a Game of Baseball [Image 6 of 9]

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    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Sailors Play a Game of Baseball

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Seaman Morgan Altom 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    260512-N-GK233-2092 The crew of the Navy's last Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31), play a game of baseball at Cleveland’s Historic League Park in Cleveland, Ohio, May 12, 2026. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio's second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 23:35
    Photo ID: 9680055
    VIRIN: 260512-N-GK233-2092
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.15 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Sailors Play a Game of Baseball [Image 9 of 9], by SN Morgan Altom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Sailors Recognized by City of Cleveland
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Sailors Play a Game of Baseball
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Sailors Play a Game of Baseball
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Sailors Play a Game of Baseball
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Sailors Play a Game of Baseball
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Sailors Play a Game of Baseball
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Sailors Play a Game of Baseball

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    USS Cleveland (LPD 7)

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