U.S. Marines participate in Coral Sea Ceremony

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A U.S. Marine Corps color guard with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin retires the colors at the end of a commemoration ceremony for the Battle of the Coral Sea held in Darwin, Australia, May 5, 2026. MRF-D is a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Whistler)