A U.S. Marine Corps color guard with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin retires the colors at the end of a commemoration ceremony for the Battle of the Coral Sea held in Darwin, Australia, May 5, 2026. MRF-D is a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Whistler)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 20:26
|Photo ID:
|9679954
|VIRIN:
|260504-M-GF332-1181
|Resolution:
|6136x4091
|Size:
|5.31 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines participate in Coral Sea Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Andrew Whistler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.