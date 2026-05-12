U.S. Marines participate in Coral Sea Ceremony

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Senior officers with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin and the Australian Defence Force, and local community leaders bow their heads in memory of the fallen during a commemoration ceremony for the Battle of the Coral Sea held in Darwin, Australia, May 5, 2026. MRF-D is a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Whistler)