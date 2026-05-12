A Royal Australian Navy sailor plays the bugle during a commemoration ceremony for the Battle of the Coral Sea held in Darwin, Australia, May 5, 2026. MRF-D is a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Whistler)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 20:26
|Photo ID:
|9679953
|VIRIN:
|260504-M-GF332-1166
|Resolution:
|5873x3915
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines participate in Coral Sea Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Andrew Whistler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.