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    U.S. Marines participate in Coral Sea Ceremony [Image 6 of 9]

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    U.S. Marines participate in Coral Sea Ceremony

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Whistler 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Parker Pardee, the executive office of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, and Royal Australian Air Force Group Capt. Melissa Neilson, commanding officer of Headquarters Northern Command, salute at the USS Peary monument in Darwin, Australia, during a commemoration ceremony for the Battle of the Coral Sea, May 5, 2026. MRF-D is a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Whistler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 20:26
    Photo ID: 9679951
    VIRIN: 260504-M-GF332-1126
    Resolution: 4787x3191
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marines participate in Coral Sea Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Andrew Whistler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines participate in Coral Sea Ceremony
    U.S. Marines participate in Coral Sea Ceremony
    U.S. Marines participate in Coral Sea Ceremony
    U.S. Marines participate in Coral Sea Ceremony
    U.S. Marines participate in Coral Sea Ceremony
    U.S. Marines participate in Coral Sea Ceremony
    U.S. Marines participate in Coral Sea Ceremony
    U.S. Marines participate in Coral Sea Ceremony
    U.S. Marines participate in Coral Sea Ceremony

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    Coral Sea
    CLB 5
    ADF
    Marines
    USMC
    MRF-D 26

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