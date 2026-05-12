U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Parker Pardee, the executive office of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, and Royal Australian Air Force Group Capt. Melissa Neilson, commanding officer of Headquarters Northern Command, salute at the USS Peary monument in Darwin, Australia, during a commemoration ceremony for the Battle of the Coral Sea, May 5, 2026. MRF-D is a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Whistler)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 20:26
|Photo ID:
|9679951
|VIRIN:
|260504-M-GF332-1126
|Resolution:
|4787x3191
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines participate in Coral Sea Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Andrew Whistler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.