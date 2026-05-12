Vandenberg Space Force Base celebrates Space Launch Delta 30’s fifth anniversary with a ceremonial birthday cake, at Vandenberg SFB., Calif., May 11, 2026. Guardians and Airmen gathered to recognize the progress and innovation Vandenberg has enabled in just five years. In 2025, Vandenberg achieved its highest operational tempo since the 1970s supporting 77 total space launches, missile tests, and aeronautical operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airmen Enso Valle)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 18:30
|Photo ID:
|9679694
|VIRIN:
|260511-X-DY416-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SLD 30 Celebrates 5th Anniversary
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