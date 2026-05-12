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    Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration [Image 4 of 4]

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    Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Airman Enso Valle 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Vandenberg Space Force Base celebrates Space Launch Delta 30’s fifth anniversary with a ceremonial birthday cake, at Vandenberg SFB., Calif., May 11, 2026. Guardians and Airmen gathered to recognize the progress and innovation Vandenberg has enabled in just five years. In 2025, Vandenberg achieved its highest operational tempo since the 1970s supporting 77 total space launches, missile tests, and aeronautical operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airmen Enso Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 18:30
    Photo ID: 9679694
    VIRIN: 260511-X-DY416-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration
    Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration
    Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration
    Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration

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