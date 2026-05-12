Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration

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Vandenberg Space Force Base celebrates Space Launch Delta 30’s fifth anniversary with a ceremonial birthday cake, at Vandenberg SFB., Calif., May 11, 2026. Guardians and Airmen gathered to recognize the progress and innovation Vandenberg has enabled in just five years. In 2025, Vandenberg achieved its highest operational tempo since the 1970s supporting 77 total space launches, missile tests, and aeronautical operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airmen Enso Valle)