Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Courtney Ladue, Space Launch Delta 30 commander’s action group chief, rolls out the Space Launch 30 fifth anniversary birthday cake at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 11, 2026. Vandenberg has significantly increased its launch cadence since becoming a part of the Space Force. In 2024, Vandenberg supported 51 launches, and in 2025 the base achieved its highest operational tempo since the 1970s supporting 77 total space launches, missile tests, and aeronautical operations. As the mission scope grew so did Vandenberg, following a 20-year strategy, lowering launch costs, and harnessing American innovation through the U.S. Space Force Commercial Space Strategy. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airmen Enso Valle)