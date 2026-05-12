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    Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration [Image 2 of 4]

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    Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Airman Enso Valle 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Courtney Ladue, Space Launch Delta 30 commander’s action group chief, rolls out the Space Launch 30 fifth anniversary birthday cake at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 11, 2026. Vandenberg has significantly increased its launch cadence since becoming a part of the Space Force. In 2024, Vandenberg supported 51 launches, and in 2025 the base achieved its highest operational tempo since the 1970s supporting 77 total space launches, missile tests, and aeronautical operations. As the mission scope grew so did Vandenberg, following a 20-year strategy, lowering launch costs, and harnessing American innovation through the U.S. Space Force Commercial Space Strategy. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airmen Enso Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 18:30
    Photo ID: 9679677
    VIRIN: 260511-X-DY416-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 5.43 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration
    Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration
    Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration
    Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SLD 30 Celebrates 5th Anniversary

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    SLD 30
    Vandenberg SFB
    CAKE

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