Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alexandre Bueno, 30th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, performed the ceremonial cake-cutting at the SLD 30 fifth anniversary celebration at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 11, 2026. During the celebration, Horne highlighted the transformation Vandenberg underwent in the last five years and how it continues to define the future of space. Since 1958, Vandenberg has been the nation’s premier West Coast high-capacity space launch and test range. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airmen Enso Valle)