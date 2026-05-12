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    Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration [Image 3 of 4]

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    Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Airman Enso Valle 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alexandre Bueno, 30th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, performed the ceremonial cake-cutting at the SLD 30 fifth anniversary celebration at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 11, 2026. During the celebration, Horne highlighted the transformation Vandenberg underwent in the last five years and how it continues to define the future of space. Since 1958, Vandenberg has been the nation’s premier West Coast high-capacity space launch and test range. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airmen Enso Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 18:30
    Photo ID: 9679693
    VIRIN: 260511-X-DY416-1003
    Resolution: 3577x3577
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration
    Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration
    Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration
    Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SLD 30 Celebrates 5th Anniversary

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    USSF
    SLD30
    col james t horne III
    30TH MED GROUP

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