U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alexandre Bueno, 30th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, performed the ceremonial cake-cutting at the SLD 30 fifth anniversary celebration at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 11, 2026. During the celebration, Horne highlighted the transformation Vandenberg underwent in the last five years and how it continues to define the future of space. Since 1958, Vandenberg has been the nation’s premier West Coast high-capacity space launch and test range. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airmen Enso Valle)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 18:30
|Photo ID:
|9679693
|VIRIN:
|260511-X-DY416-1003
|Resolution:
|3577x3577
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Space Launch Delta 30 5th Anniversary Celebration [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SLD 30 Celebrates 5th Anniversary
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