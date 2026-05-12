Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game

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The Spokane Indians and the Tri-City Dust Devils, High-A Minor League Baseball teams play baseball during Military Appreciation Night at a Spokane Indians baseball game in Spokane, Washington, May 8, 2026. The event served as an opportunity to strengthen ties between the local community and military personnel stationed in the surrounding area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)