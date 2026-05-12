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    Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game [Image 5 of 7]

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    Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game

    SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Melanie High, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management technician, sings the national anthem during Military Appreciation Night at a Spokane Indians baseball game in Spokane, Washington, May 8, 2026. Fairchild Air Force Base supported the community's military appreciation event by providing an honor guard to present the colors, an Airman to sing the national anthem, and the deputy commander to throw the ceremonial first pitch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 17:10
    Photo ID: 9679493
    VIRIN: 260508-F-FG548-1121
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game
    Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game
    Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game
    Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game
    Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game
    Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game
    Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game

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