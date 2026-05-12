Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Melanie High, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management technician, sings the national anthem during Military Appreciation Night at a Spokane Indians baseball game in Spokane, Washington, May 8, 2026. Fairchild Air Force Base supported the community's military appreciation event by providing an honor guard to present the colors, an Airman to sing the national anthem, and the deputy commander to throw the ceremonial first pitch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)