U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Dibble, 92nd Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, holds a baseball up to the crowd before throwing the ceremonial first pitch during Military Appreciation Night at a Spokane Indians baseball game in Spokane, Washington, May 8, 2026. The team dedicated the evening to recognizing the continued contributions, dedication and sacrifices of service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 17:10
|Photo ID:
|9679479
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-FG548-1079
|Resolution:
|4586x3057
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.