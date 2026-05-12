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    Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game [Image 4 of 7]

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    Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game

    SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Dibble, 92nd Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, holds a baseball up to the crowd before throwing the ceremonial first pitch during Military Appreciation Night at a Spokane Indians baseball game in Spokane, Washington, May 8, 2026. The team dedicated the evening to recognizing the continued contributions, dedication and sacrifices of service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 17:10
    Photo ID: 9679479
    VIRIN: 260508-F-FG548-1079
    Resolution: 4586x3057
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game
    Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game
    Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game
    Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game
    Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game
    Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game
    Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game

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