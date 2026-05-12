Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game

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U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Dibble, 92nd Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, holds a baseball up to the crowd before throwing the ceremonial first pitch during Military Appreciation Night at a Spokane Indians baseball game in Spokane, Washington, May 8, 2026. The team dedicated the evening to recognizing the continued contributions, dedication and sacrifices of service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)