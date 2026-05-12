Military Appreciation Night at the Spokane Indians’ baseball game

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Members of Team Fairchild and the Spokane Indians baseball team listen to the national anthem during Military Appreciation Night at a Spokane Indians baseball game in Spokane, Washington, May 8, 2026. The event served as an opportunity to strengthen ties between the local community and military personnel stationed in the surrounding area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)