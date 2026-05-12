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    Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP [Image 3 of 3]

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    Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Curtis Hill 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton

    Lt. Cmdr. Jeff Hebert, laboratory department head at Naval Medical Center San Diego, prepares to demonstrate typing the blood of Lt. Gildas Noumen, laboratory department head for Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, during the practical application phase of walking blood bank training on May 12, 2026, aboard Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton. Herbert served as the lead trainer during the two-day evolution that included both classroom instruction and practical application. "For a lot of these people, this is the first time they’ve had the opportunity to attempt phlebotomy for blood collection," Hebert said. “The more they can practice here, the more prepared they are when they go forward.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 15:42
    Photo ID: 9679303
    VIRIN: 260512-O-EQ418-3285
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP [Image 3 of 3], by Curtis Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP
    Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP
    Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP

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