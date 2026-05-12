Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP

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Lt. Cmdr. Jeff Hebert, laboratory department head at Naval Medical Center San Diego, prepares to demonstrate typing the blood of Lt. Gildas Noumen, laboratory department head for Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, during the practical application phase of walking blood bank training on May 12, 2026, aboard Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton. Herbert served as the lead trainer during the two-day evolution that included both classroom instruction and practical application. "For a lot of these people, this is the first time they’ve had the opportunity to attempt phlebotomy for blood collection," Hebert said. “The more they can practice here, the more prepared they are when they go forward.”