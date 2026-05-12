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    Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP [Image 2 of 3]

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    Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Curtis Hill 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton

    Seaman Roberto Macias, a hospital corpsman with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, prepares to conduct a blood draw from Seaman Joshua Allen, a hospital corpsman with Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton, during the practical application phase of walking blood bank training on May 12, 2026, aboard Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton. “This was good training to make me prepared to do what I’ll need to do when deployed,” said Allen at the completion of the two-day training evolution.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 15:42
    Photo ID: 9679300
    VIRIN: 260512-O-EQ418-1194
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP [Image 3 of 3], by Curtis Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP
    Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP
    Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP

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