Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP

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Seaman Roberto Macias, a hospital corpsman with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, prepares to conduct a blood draw from Seaman Joshua Allen, a hospital corpsman with Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton, during the practical application phase of walking blood bank training on May 12, 2026, aboard Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton. “This was good training to make me prepared to do what I’ll need to do when deployed,” said Allen at the completion of the two-day training evolution.