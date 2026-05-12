Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP

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Lt. Cmdr. Jeff Hebert, laboratory department head for Naval Medical Center San Diego, teaches the basics of blood banking on the first day of a two-day walking blood bank training event at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton on May 11, 2026. “This training is to prepare you for walking blood bank operations at a role 2 or role 3 facility,” he stated at the beginning of the training evolution.