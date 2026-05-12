Lt. Cmdr. Jeff Hebert, laboratory department head for Naval Medical Center San Diego, teaches the basics of blood banking on the first day of a two-day walking blood bank training event at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton on May 11, 2026. “This training is to prepare you for walking blood bank operations at a role 2 or role 3 facility,” he stated at the beginning of the training evolution.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 15:42
|Photo ID:
|9679294
|VIRIN:
|260511-O-EQ418-2402
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP [Image 3 of 3], by Curtis Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP
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