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    Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP [Image 1 of 3]

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    Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Curtis Hill 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton

    Lt. Cmdr. Jeff Hebert, laboratory department head for Naval Medical Center San Diego, teaches the basics of blood banking on the first day of a two-day walking blood bank training event at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton on May 11, 2026. “This training is to prepare you for walking blood bank operations at a role 2 or role 3 facility,” he stated at the beginning of the training evolution.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 15:42
    Photo ID: 9679294
    VIRIN: 260511-O-EQ418-2402
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP [Image 3 of 3], by Curtis Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP
    Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP
    Navy medical personnel aboard MCB Camp Pendleton train on walking blood bank operations at NHCP

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