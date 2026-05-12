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    Intel Airmen Behind the Screen, Ahead of the Threat [Image 2 of 4]

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    Intel Airmen Behind the Screen, Ahead of the Threat

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Intelligence Airmen assigned to the 224th Cyber Operations Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, conduct defensive cyber operations on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 9, 2026. Intelligence Airmen work behind the scenes to identify threats, analyze adversary activity, and provide the insight cyber operators need to defend critical networks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 13:08
    Photo ID: 9678870
    VIRIN: 260509-F-NE283-2947
    Resolution: 6837x4558
    Size: 6.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Intel Airmen Behind the Screen, Ahead of the Threat [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sarah Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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