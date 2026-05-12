Intel Airmen Behind the Screen, Ahead of the Threat

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Intelligence Airmen assigned to the 224th Cyber Operations Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, conduct defensive cyber operations on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 9, 2026. Intelligence Airmen work behind the scenes to identify threats, analyze adversary activity, and provide the insight cyber operators need to defend critical networks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch)