Intel Airmen Behind the Screen, Ahead of the Threat

Photo By Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch | Intelligence Airmen assigned to the 224th Cyber Operations Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, conduct defensive cyber operations on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 9, 2026. Intelligence Airmen work behind the scenes to identify threats, analyze adversary activity, and provide the insight cyber operators need to defend critical networks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch) see less | View Image Page

GOWEN FIELD, Idaho - Everyday on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Airmen with the 224th Cyber Operations Squadron’s Intelligence Support shop work behind the scenes to identify threats, analyze adversary activity, and deliver the intelligence cyber operators need to defend critical networks.

The Intelligence Support shop consists of all-source intelligence analysts and cyber intelligence analysts. Both types of analysts play critical roles in defending against global cyber threats. The squadron's cyber mission requires analysts to monitor rapidly evolving threats worldwide, while cyber intelligence analysts provide the technical expertise needed to identify adversary behaviors and help detect malicious activity. Master Sgt. Kyle Young, noncommissioned officer in charge of intelligence for the 224th COS, highlighted Cyber Knife Fight, a total-force cyber exercise that brings in cyber units from all over the country to Boise, as another responsibility encompassing intel.

“We also play and help develop, White Cell, the intelligence around our semi-annual Offensive Cyber Operations (OCO) vs. Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO) exercise called Cyber Knife Fight,” said Young. "It is starting to become one of the premier cyber exercises in the DoW/DoD Cyber Community.”

As part of the squadron’s mission, the intelligence shop collects and analyzes information on potential cyber threats, turning raw data into actionable intelligence. Analyst assessments help operators understand who they may be up against, what tactics adversaries are using, and how to respond effectively in a constantly evolving digital environment.

According to Young, the mission is to identify and analyze adversary cyber activity before it can impact military networks, equipment, or mission partners at both the state and federal level.

Cyber operations personnel conduct defensive cyber operations by monitoring Department of War systems for malicious activity, analyzing cyber threats to Idaho and mission partners, and supporting federal cyber missions under U.S. Cyber Command.

In addition to the daily operations of the intelligence shop, Airmen must continuously train and adapt as the cyber landscape evolves at a rapid pace.

“Because cyber is rapidly evolving, our knowledge, skills, and abilities must evolve as well,” said Young. “We never feel satisfied with the knowledge that we have. There’s never a time in which you feel like you have all the information or even know all the information.”

Tech. Sgt. William Hussman, a cyber intelligence analyst assigned to the 224th Cyber Operations Squadron, went on to further note that cyber threat intelligence puts us at the cutting edge of defensive technologies. “The risk calculus for our most critical infrastructure depends on pioneering Airmen to innovate the application of traditional tradecraft to new domains that evolve faster than a Xenomorph family tree.”

While the work can be challenging and overwhelming at times, the intel Airmen depend on each other.

“We are only successful because we can rely on our fellow intelligence Airmen to bring forward hypotheses and insights, challenge assumptions, and collaborate to build an accurate understanding of the threat environment,” said Staff Sgt Joseph Bedford, an all-source intelligence analyst for the 224th Cyber Operations Squadron. “Cyber adversaries are real, constantly evolving, and not going away anytime soon, which makes it rewarding to be part of a team that is continuously training and working to defend against them,”

Intelligence Airmen of the 224th COS are the first line in cyber defense. They identify threats, analyze adversary activity, and provide critical insight cyber operators need to defend the network and base. Always ready, always there.