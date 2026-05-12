Intelligence Airmen assigned to the 224th Cyber Operations Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, conduct defensive cyber operations on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 9, 2026. Intelligence Airmen work behind the scenes to identify threats, analyze adversary activity, and provide the insight cyber operators need to defend critical networks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 13:08
|Photo ID:
|9678865
|VIRIN:
|260509-F-NE283-5187
|Resolution:
|7693x5129
|Size:
|6.64 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Intel Airmen Behind the Screen, Ahead of the Threat [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sarah Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Intel Airmen Behind the Screen, Ahead of the Threat
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