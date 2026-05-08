501st CSW kicks off National Police Week

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Julius R. Cervera, 422nd Security Forces Squadron operations support apprentice, renders a salute during the National Police Week opening ceremony at RAF Fairford, England, May 11, 2026. The ceremony kicked off Police Week events honoring the service and sacrifice of law enforcement personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)