501st CSW kicks off National Police Week

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U.S. Air Force Defenders assigned to the 422nd Security Forces Squadron render a salute during the National Police Week opening ceremony at RAF Fairford, England, May 11, 2026. The ceremony kicked off Police Week events honoring the service and sacrifice of law enforcement personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)