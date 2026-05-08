U.S. Air Force Col. Michael J. Jewell, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, speaks during the National Police Week opening ceremony at RAF Fairford, England, May 11, 2026. The ceremony kicked off Police Week events honoring the service and sacrifice of law enforcement personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 09:26
|Photo ID:
|9678232
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-QN763-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 501st CSW kicks off National Police Week [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.