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    501st CSW kicks off National Police Week [Image 4 of 6]

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    501st CSW kicks off National Police Week

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.10.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Defenders assigned to the 422nd Security Forces Squadron speak during the National Police Week opening ceremony at RAF Fairford, England, May 11, 2026. The ceremony kicked off Police Week events honoring the service and sacrifice of law enforcement personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 09:26
    Photo ID: 9678235
    VIRIN: 260511-F-QN763-1004
    Resolution: 4717x3145
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 501st CSW kicks off National Police Week [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    501st CSW kicks off National Police Week
    501st CSW kicks off National Police Week
    501st CSW kicks off National Police Week
    501st CSW kicks off National Police Week
    501st CSW kicks off National Police Week
    501st CSW kicks off National Police Week

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    Defenders
    Police Week
    National Police Week
    422nd Security Forces Squadron
    RAF Fairford

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