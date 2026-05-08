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    Balikatan 2026: 2nd Bn., 27th Inf. Regt. Mortar Live Fire [Image 4 of 9]

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    Balikatan 2026: 2nd Bn., 27th Inf. Regt. Mortar Live Fire

    PHILIPPINES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead 

    2-27 Infantry, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    A U.S Soldier assigned with 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division prepares a round of the M252 81mm mortar system during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 21, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jonathan Melendez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 06:47
    Photo ID: 9677969
    VIRIN: 260420-A-KA877-4035
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 2nd Bn., 27th Inf. Regt. Mortar Live Fire [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Christopher Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 2nd Bn., 27th Inf. Regt. Mortar Live Fire
    Balikatan 2026: 2nd Bn., 27th Inf. Regt. Mortar Live Fire
    Balikatan 2026: 2nd Bn., 27th Inf. Regt. Mortar Live Fire
    Balikatan 2026: 2nd Bn., 27th Inf. Regt. Mortar Live Fire
    Balikatan 2026: 2nd Bn., 27th Inf. Regt. Mortar Live Fire
    Balikatan 2026: 2nd Bn., 27th Inf. Regt. Mortar Live Fire
    Balikatan 2026: 2nd Bn., 27th Inf. Regt. Mortar Live Fire
    Balikatan 2026: 2nd Bn., 27th Inf. Regt. Mortar Live Fire
    Balikatan 2026: 2nd Bn., 27th Inf. Regt. Mortar Live Fire

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