Balikatan 2026: 2nd Bn., 27th Inf. Regt. Mortar Live Fire

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A U.S Soldier assigned with 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division adjusts and calibrates the M252 81mm mortar system to ensure accurate targeting of the designated impact point in support of the mission during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 21, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jonathan Melendez)