Balikatan 2026: 2nd Bn., 27th Inf. Regt. Mortar Live Fire

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An unmanned aerial system is on standby, fully prepared for launch to conduct surveillance of the area, providing real-time observation of both friendly and potential enemy positions prior to mortar fire support during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 21, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jonathan Melendez)